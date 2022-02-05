Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $6.43 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF were worth $6,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the third quarter worth $68,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the third quarter worth $91,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Thailand ETF alerts:

THD stock opened at $77.71 on Friday. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a twelve month low of $71.10 and a twelve month high of $83.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.42 and a 200-day moving average of $75.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.