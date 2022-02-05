Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $6.75 Million Holdings in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $6,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Lightspeed POS by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Lightspeed POS by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Lightspeed POS by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LSPD shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $93.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.56.

LSPD opened at $31.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.84 and a 200 day moving average of $74.99. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 3.77. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $130.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $152.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.91 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 49.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. Lightspeed POS’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

