Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $7.40 Million Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 248,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,141 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $7,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Equitable by 714.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Equitable during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Equitable by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $498,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,570,288 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

EQH stock opened at $34.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.58. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.34 and a 52-week high of $36.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.23.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.81%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQH. Barclays lifted their price objective on Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equitable from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Equitable in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

