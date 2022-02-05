Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,300 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $6,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 8,950.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $75,000.

Shares of IXG opened at $83.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.40. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $67.38 and a 12-month high of $85.92.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

