HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Receives $773.36 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $773.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HUBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total transaction of $9,581,184.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,099 shares of company stock valued at $46,166,705 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,742,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth $406,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 532.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,761,000 after buying an additional 16,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS traded up $21.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $472.13. 781,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,360. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $402.50 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.42 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $597.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $672.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.42 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

