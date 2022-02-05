Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,319 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $361,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HPP shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $23.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -393.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.12. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $30.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,666.39%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

