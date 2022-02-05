Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.67

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.67 and traded as low as $3.65. Hudson Technologies shares last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 309,366 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $165.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $60.65 million for the quarter. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 42.93%. Analysts forecast that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 92,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $433,791.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HDSN. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 382.4% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,975,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,797 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $605,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the third quarter worth about $616,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies during the second quarter valued at $506,000. 42.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants; and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

