Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Raised to $435.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its target price lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.20% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.13.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of HUM opened at $429.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $423.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $425.18. Humana has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.30) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Humana will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Humana by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $646,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Humana by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.