HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL) Short Interest Down 14.8% in January

HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,141,500 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 38,888,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,379,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

HMBL stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. HUMBL has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $7.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.62.

About HUMBL

HUMBL, Inc develops mobile apps for digital payments. It delivers borderless transactions, by integrating multiple currencies, payment methods, banks, blockchain and financial services providers into one-click for the customer. The firm’s marketplace connects customers and merchants online, in improved global commerce, deal discovery and blockchain tokenization programs.

