Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,930 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,762,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,351,154,000 after purchasing an additional 51,806,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,061,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,948,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124,809 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,458,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,102,610,000 after purchasing an additional 19,606,401 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,980,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $664,537,000 after purchasing an additional 312,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 158.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,940,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,976,000 after acquiring an additional 17,744,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In other news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 67,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $1,088,607.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $303,815.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,421 shares of company stock worth $1,656,825 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.53. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. Wolfe Research cut Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays cut Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.69.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

See Also: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.