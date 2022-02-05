HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) will report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HUYA’s earnings. HUYA reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 210.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that HUYA will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.11) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HUYA.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HUYA had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $461.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.14 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HUYA shares. Bank of America started coverage on HUYA in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HUYA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on HUYA in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HUYA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUYA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HUYA by 41.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,794,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,577,000 after buying an additional 2,272,209 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in HUYA during the third quarter worth about $8,712,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HUYA by 136.8% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,729,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,420,000 after buying an additional 998,768 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HUYA by 310.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 689,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after buying an additional 521,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in HUYA during the third quarter worth about $3,799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

HUYA stock remained flat at $$5.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,058. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.12. HUYA has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $36.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.71.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

