Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the December 31st total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 601,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hydrofarm Holdings Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 63.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 710.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 90.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 126.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.74. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a one year low of $16.74 and a one year high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $123.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

