Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hyliion were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HYLN. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Hyliion by 486.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 47,862 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion in the second quarter worth about $169,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion in the second quarter worth about $941,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hyliion by 313.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,555,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726,555 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hyliion by 592.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 306,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyliion alerts:

In other Hyliion news, Director Edward E. Olkkola acquired 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $39,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Howard M. Jenkins sold 319,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $2,381,280.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 21,621 shares of company stock valued at $136,031 and have sold 450,792 shares valued at $3,303,092. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HYLN opened at $4.13 on Friday. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $715.78 million, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average of $7.42.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.