I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) by 127.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,532 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in I-Mab were worth $7,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in I-Mab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in I-Mab by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in I-Mab by 303.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in I-Mab by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in I-Mab by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMAB opened at $22.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.26. I-Mab has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $85.40.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, I-Mab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.85.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

