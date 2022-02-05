I/O Coin (IOC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.03 Million

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. In the last week, I/O Coin has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $725.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0530 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $103.28 or 0.00249440 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00013537 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006890 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001157 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00016600 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,385,989 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.