Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Receives $58.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICHR. B. Riley raised their price target on Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $413,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $594,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,720 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 93,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $41.36 on Wednesday. Ichor has a 1-year low of $35.89 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 2.11.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $262.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.00 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ichor will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

