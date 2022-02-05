Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$53.00 at ATB Capital

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price hoisted by ATB Capital from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of Imperial Oil from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$49.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$49.88.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of TSE IMO opened at C$54.82 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$25.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$47.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.65%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.