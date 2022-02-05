Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €49.00 by UBS Group

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) received a €49.00 ($55.06) target price from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IFXA. DZ Bank set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($50.56) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €43.00 ($48.31) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($56.18) target price on Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.50 ($58.99) target price on Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €45.28 ($50.87).

Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of €13.43 ($15.09) and a 12 month high of €19.70 ($22.13).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

