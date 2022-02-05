ING Groep (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €15.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) received a €15.00 ($16.85) target price from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on INGA. Morgan Stanley set a €15.00 ($16.85) price target on ING Groep in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group set a €16.30 ($18.31) target price on ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($16.29) target price on ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($16.85) price objective on ING Groep in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.29) price objective on ING Groep in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €14.42 ($16.20).

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of €13.52 ($15.19) and a fifty-two week high of €16.69 ($18.75).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.