Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) & Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Financial Contrast

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) and Adient (NYSE:ADNT) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Innoviz Technologies and Adient’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviz Technologies $1.58 million 350.74 -$81.51 million N/A N/A Adient $13.68 billion 0.31 $1.11 billion $11.57 3.83

Adient has higher revenue and earnings than Innoviz Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Innoviz Technologies and Adient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviz Technologies N/A -309.34% -57.74% Adient 8.10% 9.75% 1.94%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.4% of Innoviz Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Adient shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Adient shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Innoviz Technologies has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adient has a beta of 2.99, meaning that its share price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Innoviz Technologies and Adient, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innoviz Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 Adient 1 1 6 0 2.63

Innoviz Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 189.16%. Adient has a consensus price target of $50.63, indicating a potential upside of 14.12%. Given Innoviz Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Innoviz Technologies is more favorable than Adient.

Summary

Adient beats Innoviz Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy. Its automotive-grade sensor is integrable into Level 3 through 5 autonomous vehicles for the safety of passengers and pedestrians. The company also provides InnovizTwo, an automotive-grade LiDAR sensor that offers a solution for all levels of autonomous driving, as well as option to integrate the perception application in the LiDAR sensor; and perception application, a software application that turns the InnovizOne LiDAR's raw point cloud data into perception outputs to provide superior scene perception and deliver an automotive-grade ASIL B(D) solution. Its products can be used in various industries, including robotaxis, shuttles, delivery vehicles, buses, trucking, drones, and robotics, as well as construction, agriculture, smart city, security, mining, maritime, and mapping. The company operates in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

About Adient

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

