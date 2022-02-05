Insider Buying: Danakali Limited (ASX:DNK) Insider Purchases 150,000 Shares of Stock

Danakali Limited (ASX:DNK) insider Seamus Cornelius bought 150,000 shares of Danakali stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.34 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,550.00 ($35,851.06).

Seamus Cornelius also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Seamus Cornelius 301,040 shares of Danakali stock.

About Danakali

Danakali Limited engages in the exploration of minerals in Eritrea, East Africa. It focuses on the development of the Colluli potash project located in the Danakil Depression region of Eritrea. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015.

