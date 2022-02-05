Insider Buying: Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Director Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Director Donald W. Washington acquired 500 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.43 per share, for a total transaction of $19,715.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ HBCP opened at $40.25 on Friday. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $45.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.75.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 39.47%. Analysts forecast that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBCP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 298,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 13,495 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Home Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Home Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

