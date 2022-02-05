Insider Buying: Literacy Capital plc (LON:BOOK) Insider Acquires 45,000 Shares of Stock

Literacy Capital plc (LON:BOOK) insider Christopher Sellers acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.14) per share, with a total value of £138,600 ($186,340.41).

On Thursday, January 27th, Christopher Sellers acquired 30,000 shares of Literacy Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 312 ($4.19) per share, for a total transaction of £93,600 ($125,840.28).

Literacy Capital stock opened at GBX 311 ($4.18) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 301.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 277.66. Literacy Capital plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 165.61 ($2.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 316 ($4.25). The firm has a market capitalization of £186.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03.

Literacy Capital plc is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early stage investments, direct private equity investments, special situations, fund investments and co investments with private equity managers. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in companies with EBITDA between Â£1 million ($1.12 Million) and Â£5 million ($5.62 Million).

