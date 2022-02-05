Insider Selling: Indaptus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INDP) Director Sells $29,350.00 in Stock

Indaptus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INDP) Director Michael James Newman sold 5,870 shares of Indaptus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $29,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ INDP opened at $4.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.89. Indaptus Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.83.

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.83. As a group, research analysts forecast that Indaptus Therapeutics Inc will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INDP. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Maxim Group raised Indaptus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $7,914,000. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Indaptus Therapeutics

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on research and development and clinical trials. The company develops formulations of drugs using its proprietary gastric retention technology, the Accordion Pill. The Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to improve the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing efficient gastric retention.

