Insider Selling: QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Sells 155,600 Shares of Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $2,649,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Fritz Prinz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $3,280,048.00.

Shares of QS opened at $16.42 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $71.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a current ratio of 42.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average of $24.03.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group started coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 148.2% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

