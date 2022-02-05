Insider Selling: UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) COO Sells 7,135 Shares of Stock

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) COO Melinda Wilner sold 7,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $33,962.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:UWMC opened at $4.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.75. UWM Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $690.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.45 million. On average, analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UWMC shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on UWM in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UWM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on UWM in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Wedbush upgraded UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.75 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded UWM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UWM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UWMC. Bluestein R H & Co. increased its stake in UWM by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in UWM by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in UWM by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in UWM by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in UWM by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

