Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $6,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 613,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,737,000 after purchasing an additional 18,817 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Insteel Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $525,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Insteel Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,449,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insteel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,055,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $135,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $38.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.36. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.78 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The company has a market cap of $746.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.46.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.26. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 29.04%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.88%.

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

