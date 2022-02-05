Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Intel by 0.3% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in Intel by 20.0% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,339,000 after buying an additional 22,975 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Intel by 12.7% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,520 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in Intel by 75.1% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $660,262,000 after buying an additional 5,313,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC stock opened at $48.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.30. The firm has a market cap of $195.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.60%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.31.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.