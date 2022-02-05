Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Given New $149.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ICE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.56.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of ICE stock opened at $129.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.32 and a 200-day moving average of $126.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $109.04 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The firm has a market cap of $73.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,872 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,558. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.