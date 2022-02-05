Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.76. 4,300,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,820,781. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $73.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $109.04 and a one year high of $139.79.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ICE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.56.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $175,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,872 shares of company stock worth $9,283,558. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.