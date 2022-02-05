Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Shares Bought by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 310,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $6,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 30,099 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

PEY stock opened at $21.31 on Friday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $18.09 and a 1 year high of $22.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

