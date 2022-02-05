Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,727 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 75,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 21,450 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 232,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 89,232 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,209,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926,436 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,999,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 187,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 29,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IVR opened at $2.59 on Friday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.07. The company has a market cap of $807.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 60.02% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

In other Invesco Mortgage Capital news, President Kevin M. Collins purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $26,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 15,236 shares of company stock worth $46,396 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

