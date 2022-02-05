Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 8.76% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $37,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTM. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,853,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,369,000 after purchasing an additional 41,343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 511,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,049,000 after purchasing an additional 47,133 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 311.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 12,905 shares in the last quarter.

RTM opened at $172.38 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $143.05 and a 1-year high of $184.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.79.

