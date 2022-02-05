Investors Purchase High Volume of SG Blocks Put Options (NASDAQ:SGBX)

SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 7,965 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 663% compared to the average volume of 1,044 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SG Blocks by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in SG Blocks during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SG Blocks by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 221,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 104,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.69% of the company’s stock.

Get SG Blocks alerts:

SGBX stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of -4.87. SG Blocks has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $7.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.02.

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.85 million for the quarter. SG Blocks had a negative net margin of 24.26% and a negative return on equity of 54.20%.

About SG Blocks

SG Blocks, Inc is a design and construction services company, which engages in the business of providing code engineered cargo shipping containers for safe and sustainable construction. It redesigns and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into safe green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SG Blocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SG Blocks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.