ION Market Cap Reaches $474,474.38 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 373.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 5th. One ION coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. ION has a total market capitalization of $474,474.38 and approximately $99.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ION has traded up 30% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.47 or 0.00189350 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00032002 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.12 or 0.00396029 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00069873 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008837 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000202 BTC.

ION Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,694,727 coins and its circulating supply is 13,794,727 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official website is ionomy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

