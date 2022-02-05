IQE (LON:IQE) Given Speculative Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of IQE (LON:IQE) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 55 ($0.74) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. lowered their price target on IQE from GBX 65 ($0.87) to GBX 55 ($0.74) and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of IQE from GBX 50 ($0.67) to GBX 42 ($0.56) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.67) price target on shares of IQE in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 62.40 ($0.84).

Shares of IQE stock opened at GBX 33 ($0.44) on Tuesday. IQE has a fifty-two week low of GBX 27.53 ($0.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 84.70 ($1.14). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of £265.37 million and a P/E ratio of -330.00.

In other IQE news, insider Carol Chesney acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £7,600 ($10,217.80). Also, insider Victoria Hull acquired 231,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £73,981.44 ($99,464.16).

IQE Company Profile

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

