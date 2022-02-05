iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $111.19

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $111.19 and last traded at $111.20, with a volume of 82678 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.72.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.57.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,930,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,623,000 after buying an additional 54,774 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,149.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 149,676 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $98,030,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 41,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

