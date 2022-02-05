iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,930,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,623,000 after buying an additional 54,774 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,149.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 149,676 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,030,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 41,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $110.57 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.47 and a twelve month high of $117.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.25 and a 200-day moving average of $114.57.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

