iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000.

ESGU stock opened at $100.85 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $108.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.309 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

