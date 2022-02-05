iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075,179 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IXC. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 251.0% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,115,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,964,000 after buying an additional 798,000 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $7,503,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,347,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,878,000 after buying an additional 185,548 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 1,238.4% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 139,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 128,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,424,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $33.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.53. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $33.79.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

