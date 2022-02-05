iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTE) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTE) dropped 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.11 and last traded at $25.12. Approximately 3,558 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 24,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.18.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.56.

