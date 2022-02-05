iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Increased by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 8.5% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $450.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,108,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,609,898. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $373.26 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $462.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.66.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

