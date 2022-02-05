iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 89.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 234.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 466,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,550,000 after acquiring an additional 327,040 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 224.3% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 32,356 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,139,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $487,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $123.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.47. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.51 and a 1 year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

