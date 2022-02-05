Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the December 31st total of 3,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,411,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITRM. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 106.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27,121 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 161.3% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 27.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 28,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 359.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 58,285 shares in the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $74.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.59.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

