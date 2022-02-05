J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Insider Ben Whitley Sells 1,000 Shares

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) insider Ben Whitley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 906 ($12.18), for a total value of £9,060 ($12,180.69).

Ben Whitley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

On Monday, December 20th, Ben Whitley bought 18 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 832 ($11.19) per share, with a total value of £149.76 ($201.34).

On Thursday, November 18th, Ben Whitley bought 16 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 962 ($12.93) per share, with a total value of £153.92 ($206.94).

Shares of LON JDW opened at GBX 875 ($11.76) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 522.47, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.94. J D Wetherspoon plc has a 1-year low of GBX 800.80 ($10.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,640.15 ($22.05). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 901.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,001.99.

JDW has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($14.12) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Monday, January 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.79) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.44) price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

About J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.