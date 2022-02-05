James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ) Receives GBX 1,177.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,177.50 ($15.83).

FSJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.46) price objective on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on James Fisher and Sons from GBX 1,375 ($18.49) to GBX 625 ($8.40) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.46) price objective on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

James Fisher and Sons stock opened at GBX 385 ($5.18) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 363.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 632.19. The company has a market cap of £194.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.57, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.18. James Fisher and Sons has a 12 month low of GBX 280 ($3.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,292 ($17.37).

James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.

