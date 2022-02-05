James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is an insurance company which own and operate specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance segments. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

JRVR has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of James River Group from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of James River Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of James River Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of JRVR stock opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.41. James River Group has a one year low of $24.43 and a one year high of $52.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.05 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that James River Group will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other James River Group news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.16 per share, with a total value of $87,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 257.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 15,912 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,243,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,728,000 after purchasing an additional 747,794 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

