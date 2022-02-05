Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.39 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 24.61%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Shares of JHG stock opened at $36.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.55. Janus Henderson Group has a one year low of $27.96 and a one year high of $48.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 203.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Janus Henderson Group worth $11,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie downgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.38.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.