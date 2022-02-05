Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Colgate-Palmolive’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CL)

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Colgate-Palmolive in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy forecasts that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $81.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.02 and a 200-day moving average of $79.20. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $3,365,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,739 shares of company stock worth $8,075,755 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

