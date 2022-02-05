Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Price Target to $75.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.25% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $48.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of -56.25 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.64. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%.

In other news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $3,104,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arik Prawer sold 7,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $395,641.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,959,728 in the last 90 days. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

